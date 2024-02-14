An Overview Of PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT)

In the last trading session, 1.41 million PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s per share price at $24.15 changed hands at -$1.77 or -6.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. PTCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -147.78% off its 52-week high of $59.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.53, which suggests the last value was 27.41% up since then. When we look at PTC Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) trade information

Instantly PTCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.74 subtracted -6.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.37%, with the 5-day performance at -9.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) is -11.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.92 days.