An Overview Of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG)

In the latest trading session,, 0.94 million Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $129.67 changing hands around $5.58 or 4.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.47B. ENTG’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.86% off its 52-week high of $128.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.37, which suggests the last value was 46.5% up since then. When we look at Entegris Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) trade information

Instantly ENTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 134.60 added 4.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.22%, with the 5-day performance at 8.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) is 15.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.