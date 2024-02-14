An Overview of Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 1.25 million Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.63 changing hands around $0.39 or 0.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.24B. CTLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.54% off its 52-week high of $74.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.45, which suggests the last value was 44.46% up since then. When we look at Catalent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) trade information
Instantly CTLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.28 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is 14.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.12 days.
Catalent Inc. (CTLT) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Catalent Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.65% over the past 6 months, a -30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Catalent Inc. will rise 333.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Catalent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.25 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.30%.
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Catalent Inc. shares while 108.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.27%. There are 108.74% institutions holding the Catalent Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.33% of the shares, roughly 20.47 million CTLT shares worth $1.16 billion.
Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.56% or 19.08 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.86 million shares estimated at $331.72 million under it, the former controlled 3.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 5.34 million shares worth around $301.96 million.