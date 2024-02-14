An Overview of Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 1.25 million Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.63 changing hands around $0.39 or 0.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.24B. CTLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.54% off its 52-week high of $74.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.45, which suggests the last value was 44.46% up since then. When we look at Catalent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) trade information

Instantly CTLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.28 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is 14.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.12 days.