An Overview Of Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY)

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $2.75 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.72M. ARAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.36% off its 52-week high of $4.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 14.18% up since then. When we look at Accuray Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86.
Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information
Instantly ARAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.88 subtracted -2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.83%, with the 5-day performance at 6.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) is -2.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.02 days.
Accuray Inc (ARAY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Accuray Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.70% over the past 6 months, a 70.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Accuray Inc will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.36 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Accuray Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $137.63 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.06%. The 2024 estimates are for Accuray Inc earnings to increase by 17.50%.
Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.40% of Accuray Inc shares while 67.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.05%. There are 67.39% institutions holding the Accuray Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.94% of the shares, roughly 7.67 million ARAY shares worth $29.67 million.
Archon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 6.1 million shares worth $23.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.12 million shares estimated at $12.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $6.06 million.