An Overview Of Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY)

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $2.75 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.72M. ARAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.36% off its 52-week high of $4.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 14.18% up since then. When we look at Accuray Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86.

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

Instantly ARAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.88 subtracted -2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.83%, with the 5-day performance at 6.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) is -2.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.02 days.