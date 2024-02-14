American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 0.91 million American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $12.71 changed hands at -$0.32 or -2.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $459.34M. AMSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.66% off its 52-week high of $17.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.63, which suggests the last value was 71.44% up since then. When we look at American Superconductor Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.95.

Instantly AMSC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.21 subtracted -2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.09%, with the 5-day performance at 20.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) is 25.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Superconductor Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.22% over the past 6 months, a 92.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Superconductor Corp. will rise 92.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.13 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that American Superconductor Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $35.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.74 million and $27.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.17%. The 2024 estimates are for American Superconductor Corp. earnings to increase by 93.85%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.65% of American Superconductor Corp. shares while 40.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.13%. There are 40.17% institutions holding the American Superconductor Corp. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.36% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million AMSC shares worth $13.95 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.16% or 1.86 million shares worth $11.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $5.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $4.41 million.