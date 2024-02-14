Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 7.13 million Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $40.23 changed hands at -$0.32 or -0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.94B. MO’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.59% off its 52-week high of $48.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.06, which suggests the last value was 2.91% up since then. When we look at Altria Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.39 million.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Instantly MO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 40.76 subtracted -0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is -2.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.