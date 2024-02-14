Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 7.24 million Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s per share price at $25.85 changed hands at -$2.05 or -7.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.61B. AA’s last price was a discount, traded about -115.63% off its 52-week high of $55.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.07, which suggests the last value was 10.75% up since then. When we look at Alcoa Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 million.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) trade information

Instantly AA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.09 subtracted -7.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.97%, with the 5-day performance at -6.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) is -13.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.