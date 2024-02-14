Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 10.67 million Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $150.82 changed hands at -$2.98 or -1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $96.53B. ABNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.33% off its 52-week high of $157.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $103.55, which suggests the last value was 31.34% up since then. When we look at Airbnb Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 157.35 subtracted -1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.78%, with the 5-day performance at 4.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 9.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.