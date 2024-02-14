Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session,, 1.16 million Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.49 changed hands at -$0.49 or -1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.99B. AEM’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.45% off its 52-week high of $61.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.22, which suggests the last value was 2.85% up since then. When we look at Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Instantly AEM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 47.50 subtracted -1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.90%, with the 5-day performance at -6.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) is -11.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.