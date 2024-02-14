3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session,, 0.7 million 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $93.04 changing hands around $0.38 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.42B. MMM’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.69% off its 52-week high of $115.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $85.35, which suggests the last value was 8.27% up since then. When we look at 3M Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) trade information

Instantly MMM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 95.06 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.89%, with the 5-day performance at -0.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) is -13.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.