3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session,, 0.7 million 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $93.04 changing hands around $0.38 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.42B. MMM’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.69% off its 52-week high of $115.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $85.35, which suggests the last value was 8.27% up since then. When we look at 3M Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.
3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) trade information
Instantly MMM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 95.06 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.89%, with the 5-day performance at -0.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) is -13.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
3M Co. (MMM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the 3M Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.01% over the past 6 months, a 4.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 3M Co. will rise 5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.40% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.64 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that 3M Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $8.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.49 billion and $7.87 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.30%.
The 2024 estimates are for 3M Co. earnings to increase by 3.86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.11% per year.
MMM Dividends
3M Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 23 and April 29. The 6.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.