ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 16.78 million ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $16.02 changed hands at $0.63 or 4.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.24B. ZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.26% off its 52-week high of $30.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.36, which suggests the last value was 22.85% up since then. When we look at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.11 added 4.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.36%, with the 5-day performance at 4.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is -0.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.45 days.