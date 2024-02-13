XPeng Inc ADR’s (NYSE: XPEV) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 10.82 million XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.96. With the company’s per share price at $8.82 changed hands at $0.33 or 3.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.75B. XPEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.8% off its 52-week high of $23.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.51, which suggests the last value was 14.85% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.91.
XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information
Instantly XPEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.14 added 3.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.55%, with the 5-day performance at 12.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is -28.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.
XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the XPeng Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.82% over the past 6 months, a -19.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XPeng Inc ADR will fall -17.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.88 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that XPeng Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 156.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 237.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.23%. The 2024 estimates are for XPeng Inc ADR earnings to increase by 7.97%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.74% per year.
XPEV Dividends
XPeng Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 19.