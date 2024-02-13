XPeng Inc ADR’s (NYSE: XPEV) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 10.82 million XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.96. With the company’s per share price at $8.82 changed hands at $0.33 or 3.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.75B. XPEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.8% off its 52-week high of $23.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.51, which suggests the last value was 14.85% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.91.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.14 added 3.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.55%, with the 5-day performance at 12.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is -28.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.