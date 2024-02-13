Will Semileds Corp (NASDAQ: LEDS) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.81 million Semileds Corp (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at $0.47 or 37.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.60M. LEDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.58% off its 52-week high of $3.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 41.62% up since then. When we look at Semileds Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.83.
Semileds Corp (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information
Instantly LEDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2900 added 37.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.46%, with the 5-day performance at 36.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Semileds Corp (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 28.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.08%.
LEDS Dividends
Semileds Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
Semileds Corp (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.11% of Semileds Corp shares while 0.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.94%. There are 0.94% institutions holding the Semileds Corp stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 19000.0 LEDS shares worth $43510.0.
Cambridge Trust Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 12260.0 shares worth $28075.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 4500.0 shares estimated at $11430.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.