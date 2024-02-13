Will Semileds Corp (NASDAQ: LEDS) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.81 million Semileds Corp (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at $0.47 or 37.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.60M. LEDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.58% off its 52-week high of $3.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 41.62% up since then. When we look at Semileds Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.83.

Semileds Corp (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Instantly LEDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2900 added 37.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.46%, with the 5-day performance at 36.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Semileds Corp (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 28.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.