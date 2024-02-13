Will Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.71 million Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $51.35 changed hands at -$1.32 or -2.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.18B. O’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.16% off its 52-week high of $67.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.03, which suggests the last value was 12.31% up since then. When we look at Realty Income Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29.

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) trade information

Instantly O was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 53.89 subtracted -2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.56%, with the 5-day performance at -4.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) is -12.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.