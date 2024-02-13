Will Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 20.46 million Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $35.51 changed hands at -$1.36 or -3.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.89B. PINS’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.15% off its 52-week high of $41.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.60, which suggests the last value was 41.99% up since then. When we look at Pinterest Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 41.60 subtracted -3.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.13%, with the 5-day performance at -10.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) is -5.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.53 days.