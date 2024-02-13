Why Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the latest trading session, 2.94 million Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.06 changed hands at -$0.14 or -1.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.81B. VOD’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.33% off its 52-week high of $12.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.02, which suggests the last value was 0.5% up since then. When we look at Vodafone Group plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Instantly VOD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.30 subtracted -1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.41%, with the 5-day performance at -4.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) is -6.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.