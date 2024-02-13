Why To Invest In OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.8 million OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $2.14 changed hands at -$0.14 or -6.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $173.68M. OGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.68% off its 52-week high of $3.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 54.67% up since then. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information
Instantly OGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.32 subtracted -6.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.36%, with the 5-day performance at 21.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 25.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will fall -280.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $28.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.8 million and $28.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.20%.
OGI Dividends
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 13.