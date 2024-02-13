Why To Invest In Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.19 million Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $13.24 changed hands at $1.03 or 8.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.34B. GOOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.07% off its 52-week high of $22.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.80, which suggests the last value was 25.98% up since then. When we look at Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40.

Instantly GOOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.48 added 8.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.73%, with the 5-day performance at 11.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) is 11.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.9 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canada Goose Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.05% over the past 6 months, a -16.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canada Goose Holdings Inc will fall -54.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $232.67 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $68.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $221.66 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2024 estimates are for Canada Goose Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -15.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.30% per year.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 01.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares while 114.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.69%. There are 114.69% institutions holding the Canada Goose Holdings Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 15.78% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million GOOS shares worth $95.44 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.03% or 5.95 million shares worth $78.8 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust. With 4.69 million shares estimated at $62.09 million under it, the former controlled 10.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust held about 6.57% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $39.72 million.