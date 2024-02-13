Why Should You Invest In Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)?

In the last trading session, 11.99 million Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s per share price at $22.65 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.26B. MRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.51% off its 52-week high of $29.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.57, which suggests the last value was 9.18% up since then. When we look at Marathon Oil Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28.
Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information
Instantly MRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.99 added 0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.25%, with the 5-day performance at 1.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is -1.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Marathon Oil Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.61% over the past 6 months, a -43.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.10%.
The 2024 estimates are for Marathon Oil Corporation earnings to decrease by -42.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.79% per year.
MRO Dividends
Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 19. The 1.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 1.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.