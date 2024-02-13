Why Should You Invest In ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR)?

In the last trading session, 1.64 million ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $19.23 changed hands at $0.9 or 4.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. ACMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.85% off its 52-week high of $22.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 54.5% up since then. When we look at ACM Research Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66.
ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information
Instantly ACMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.87 added 4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.59%, with the 5-day performance at 21.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) is -6.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.
ACM Research Inc (ACMR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the ACM Research Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.34% over the past 6 months, a 60.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 46.50%.
The 2024 estimates are for ACM Research Inc earnings to increase by 58.33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.74% per year.
ACMR Dividends
ACM Research Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.
ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.99% of ACM Research Inc shares while 62.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.15%. There are 62.53% institutions holding the ACM Research Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.70% of the shares, roughly 3.68 million ACMR shares worth $48.17 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 3.43 million shares worth $44.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.33 million shares estimated at $17.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $19.39 million.