Why Should You Invest In ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR)?

In the last trading session, 1.64 million ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $19.23 changed hands at $0.9 or 4.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. ACMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.85% off its 52-week high of $22.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 54.5% up since then. When we look at ACM Research Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.87 added 4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.59%, with the 5-day performance at 21.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) is -6.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.