Why Investors Should Stick to Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.14. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.75M. BURU’s last price was a discount, traded about -5156.25% off its 52-week high of $8.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 18.75% up since then. When we look at Nuburu Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.87.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Instantly BURU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1747 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.21%, with the 5-day performance at 3.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) is 6.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.