Why Investors Should Stick to Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.14. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.75M. BURU’s last price was a discount, traded about -5156.25% off its 52-week high of $8.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 18.75% up since then. When we look at Nuburu Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.87.
Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information
Instantly BURU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1747 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.21%, with the 5-day performance at 3.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) is 6.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.
BURU Dividends
Nuburu Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.
Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.90% of Nuburu Inc shares while 1.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.64%. There are 1.75% institutions holding the Nuburu Inc stock share, with Periscope Capital Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million BURU shares worth $0.11 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.13 million shares worth $90654.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $90654.0 under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 60499.0 shares worth around $42500.0.