Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREE) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 16.62 million Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.74 changing hands around $1.23 or 35.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $203.16M. FREE’s last price was a premium, traded about 10.13% off its 52-week high of $4.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 55.91% up since then. When we look at Whole Earth Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 847.14.

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

Instantly FREE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 31.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.77 added 35.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.04%, with the 5-day performance at 31.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREE) is 30.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.84 days.