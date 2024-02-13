When Will Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $1.51 changed hands at $0.09 or 6.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $261.00M. SLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.19% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 26.49% up since then. When we look at Standard Lithium Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.78.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 added 6.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.25%, with the 5-day performance at 4.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) is -5.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.14 days.