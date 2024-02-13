When Will Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 70.44 million Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s per share price at $32.21 changed hands at $6.52 or 25.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.65B. CBAY’s last price was a premium, traded about 18.19% off its 52-week high of $26.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.26, which suggests the last value was 77.46% up since then. When we look at Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.66.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Instantly CBAY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.24 added 25.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.37%, with the 5-day performance at 35.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) is 34.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.3 days.