When Will Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 70.44 million Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s per share price at $32.21 changed hands at $6.52 or 25.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.65B. CBAY’s last price was a premium, traded about 18.19% off its 52-week high of $26.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.26, which suggests the last value was 77.46% up since then. When we look at Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.66.
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information
Instantly CBAY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.24 added 25.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.37%, with the 5-day performance at 35.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) is 34.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.3 days.
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Cymabay Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 139.12% over the past 6 months, a 21.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc will fall -3.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.30% for the next quarter.
Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $340k. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $50k.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.85%. The 2024 estimates are for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 21.90%.
CBAY Dividends
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.