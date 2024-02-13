What Is The Performance Outlook For Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 2.32 million Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $1.56 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $311.52M. EXK’s last price was a discount, traded about -191.67% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 3.21% up since then. When we look at Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.58.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6400 added 1.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.81%, with the 5-day performance at -0.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is -10.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.