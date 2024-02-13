What Is The Performance Outlook For Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 57.99 million Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $171.91 changed hands at -$0.57 or -0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $277.77B. AMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.57% off its 52-week high of $184.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $75.92, which suggests the last value was 55.84% up since then. When we look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 78.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 177.40 subtracted -0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.62%, with the 5-day performance at -1.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 16.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.