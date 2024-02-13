Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 13.38 million Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $109.29 changed hands at $0.9 or 0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.47B. DIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.18% off its 52-week high of $112.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.73, which suggests the last value was 27.96% up since then. When we look at Walt Disney Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Instantly DIS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 112.77 added 0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.04%, with the 5-day performance at 13.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is 22.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.