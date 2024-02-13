Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 13.38 million Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $109.29 changed hands at $0.9 or 0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.47B. DIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.18% off its 52-week high of $112.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.73, which suggests the last value was 27.96% up since then. When we look at Walt Disney Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01.
Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) trade information
Instantly DIS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 112.77 added 0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.04%, with the 5-day performance at 13.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is 22.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.
Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Walt Disney Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.77% over the past 6 months, a 19.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -23.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walt Disney Co will rise 14.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.1 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Walt Disney Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $23.25 billion.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.23%. The 2024 estimates are for Walt Disney Co earnings to increase by 21.48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.24% per year.
DIS Dividends
Walt Disney Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.