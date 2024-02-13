VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $5.36 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.50B. VFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1635.07% off its 52-week high of $93.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.59, which suggests the last value was 14.37% up since then. When we look at VinFast Auto Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.52.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Instantly VFS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.44 added 2.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.96%, with the 5-day performance at 1.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) is -20.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.