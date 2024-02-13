VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 19.74 million VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.37 changing hands around $0.31 or 29.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.43M. VCIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -1666.42% off its 52-week high of $24.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 40.88% up since then. When we look at VCI Global Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 496.86.

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

Instantly VCIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 55.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1000 added 29.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.38%, with the 5-day performance at 55.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) is -2.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.