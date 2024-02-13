Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $4.33 changed hands at $0.17 or 4.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $249.10M. VNDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.44% off its 52-week high of $7.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 23.79% up since then. When we look at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46.

Instantly VNDA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.46 added 4.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.61%, with the 5-day performance at 24.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) is 10.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.31% over the past 6 months, a -75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc will fall -58.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $47.5 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.98%. The 2024 estimates are for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -75.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.10% per year.

VNDA Dividends

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.04% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 92.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.40%. There are 92.51% institutions holding the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.75% of the shares, roughly 6.76 million VNDA shares worth $29.27 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.04% or 3.48 million shares worth $15.05 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.72 million shares estimated at $7.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $6.88 million.