Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 7.06 million Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $8.90 changed hands at $0.47 or 5.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.52B. VLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.55% off its 52-week high of $12.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.39, which suggests the last value was 28.2% up since then. When we look at Valley National Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

Instantly VLY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.01 added 5.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is -14.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.55 days.