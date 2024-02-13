Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $341.60M. UROY’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.09% off its 52-week high of $3.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 40.26% up since then. When we look at Uranium Royalty Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.79.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.19 added 0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.22%, with the 5-day performance at -4.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) is 11.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.