UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 18.26 million UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $26.88 changed hands at $0.53 or 2.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.22B. PATH’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.22% off its 52-week high of $26.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.38, which suggests the last value was 53.94% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79.
UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information
Instantly PATH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.87 added 2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.21%, with the 5-day performance at 19.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is 19.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.
UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the UiPath Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 76.96% over the past 6 months, a 235.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.42%. The 2024 estimates are for UiPath Inc earnings to increase by 239.06%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.20% per year.
PATH Dividends
UiPath Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 01.