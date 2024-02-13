UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 18.26 million UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $26.88 changed hands at $0.53 or 2.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.22B. PATH’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.22% off its 52-week high of $26.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.38, which suggests the last value was 53.94% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.87 added 2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.21%, with the 5-day performance at 19.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is 19.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.