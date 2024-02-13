Uber Technologies Inc (UBER): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 19.48 million Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $69.12 changed hands at -$1.79 or -2.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $142.24B. UBER’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.69% off its 52-week high of $73.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.22, which suggests the last value was 57.73% up since then. When we look at Uber Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.63.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 73.05 subtracted -2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is 8.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.