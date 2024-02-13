Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $40.61 changed hands at $2.42 or 6.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.35B. TWST’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.14% off its 52-week high of $39.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.46, which suggests the last value was 71.78% up since then. When we look at Twist Bioscience Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Instantly TWST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.83 added 6.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.17%, with the 5-day performance at 11.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) is 13.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.09 days.