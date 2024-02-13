Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $40.61 changed hands at $2.42 or 6.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.35B. TWST’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.14% off its 52-week high of $39.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.46, which suggests the last value was 71.78% up since then. When we look at Twist Bioscience Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32.
Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information
Instantly TWST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.83 added 6.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.17%, with the 5-day performance at 11.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) is 13.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.09 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Twist Bioscience Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 82.03% over the past 6 months, a 12.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twist Bioscience Corp will rise 22.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.65 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Twist Bioscience Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $73.8 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Twist Bioscience Corp earnings to increase by 14.48%.
TWST Dividends
Twist Bioscience Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 07.
Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of Twist Bioscience Corp shares while 109.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.59%. There are 109.64% institutions holding the Twist Bioscience Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.03% of the shares, roughly 6.91 million TWST shares worth $141.28 million.
ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.82% or 6.79 million shares worth $137.48 million as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 3.49 million shares estimated at $76.77 million under it, the former controlled 6.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 6.06% of the shares, roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $70.48 million.