Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.25M. TPET’s last price was a discount, traded about -2042.86% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 7.14% up since then. When we look at Trio Petroleum Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.67.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Instantly TPET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -36.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1613 added 3.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.79%, with the 5-day performance at -36.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) is -48.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.