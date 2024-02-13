Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.03 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.02B. TCN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.09% off its 52-week high of $11.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.53, which suggests the last value was 40.8% up since then. When we look at Tricon Residential Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) trade information

Instantly TCN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.06 subtracted -0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) is 20.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.