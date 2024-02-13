Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.03 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.02B. TCN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.09% off its 52-week high of $11.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.53, which suggests the last value was 40.8% up since then. When we look at Tricon Residential Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30.
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) trade information
Instantly TCN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.06 subtracted -0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) is 20.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.
Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Tricon Residential Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.42% over the past 6 months, a -71.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.95%. The 2024 estimates are for Tricon Residential Inc earnings to decrease by -71.21%.
TCN Dividends
Tricon Residential Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 2.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 2.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.11% of Tricon Residential Inc shares while 73.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.41%. There are 73.07% institutions holding the Tricon Residential Inc stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 19.58 million TCN shares worth $172.5 million.
T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.65% or 18.15 million shares worth $159.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund. With 6.49 million shares estimated at $57.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 4.87 million shares worth around $39.23 million.