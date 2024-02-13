Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 16.59 million Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s per share price at $5.33 changed hands at $0.18 or 3.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.31B. RIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.6% off its 52-week high of $8.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.90, which suggests the last value was 8.07% up since then. When we look at Transocean Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.39 added 3.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.06%, with the 5-day performance at 7.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is -4.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 129.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.92 days.