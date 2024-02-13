Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.77M. TNXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -1758.33% off its 52-week high of $6.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information
Instantly TNXP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3854 subtracted -3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.66%, with the 5-day performance at 7.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 20.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.74% over the past 6 months, a 59.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will rise 62.00%.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.13 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.75 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 79.97%. The 2024 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp earnings to increase by 59.05%.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares while 17.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.04%. There are 17.04% institutions holding the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million TNXP shares worth $0.63 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.16 million.