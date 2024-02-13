Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.77M. TNXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -1758.33% off its 52-week high of $6.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3854 subtracted -3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.66%, with the 5-day performance at 7.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 20.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.