Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 12.62 million Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $20.01 changed hands at $0.73 or 3.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.78B. TOST’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.93% off its 52-week high of $27.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.77, which suggests the last value was 31.18% up since then. When we look at Toast Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.18 added 3.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.58%, with the 5-day performance at 9.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 7.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.57 days.