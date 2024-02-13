The Most Interesting Shares Today: Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR)

In the last trading session, 107.74 million Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s per share price at $25.05 changed hands at $0.67 or 2.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.51B. PLTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.24% off its 52-week high of $25.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.19, which suggests the last value was 71.3% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 141.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56.
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information
Instantly PLTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 49.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.52 added 2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.89%, with the 5-day performance at 49.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is 50.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 114.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.
Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Palantir Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 62.56% over the past 6 months, a 32.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%.
The 2024 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 32.20%.
PLTR Dividends
Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.89% of Palantir Technologies Inc shares while 40.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.21%. There are 40.24% institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 168.58 million PLTR shares worth $2.58 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 103.05 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 53.42 million shares estimated at $818.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 39.41 million shares worth around $604.09 million.