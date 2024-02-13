The Most Interesting Shares Today: Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR)

In the last trading session, 107.74 million Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s per share price at $25.05 changed hands at $0.67 or 2.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.51B. PLTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.24% off its 52-week high of $25.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.19, which suggests the last value was 71.3% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 141.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 49.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.52 added 2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.89%, with the 5-day performance at 49.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is 50.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 114.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.