The Most Interesting Shares Today: Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR)

In the latest trading session, 1.9 million Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.10 changed hands at -$0.57 or -4.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.28B. ABR’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.35% off its 52-week high of $16.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.22, which suggests the last value was 23.8% up since then. When we look at Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) trade information

Instantly ABR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.89 subtracted -4.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.32%, with the 5-day performance at -3.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is -17.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.76 days.