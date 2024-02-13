Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 95.09 million Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $188.13 changed hands at -$5.44 or -2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $599.15B. TSLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.09% off its 52-week high of $299.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $152.37, which suggests the last value was 19.01% up since then. When we look at Tesla Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 104.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.82.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information
Instantly TSLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 194.73 subtracted -2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.29%, with the 5-day performance at 3.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -17.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.81 days.
Tesla Inc (TSLA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Tesla Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.47% over the past 6 months, a 4.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tesla Inc will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.80% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.47 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Tesla Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $27.2 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.10%.
The 2024 estimates are for Tesla Inc earnings to decrease by -1.36%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.05% per year.
TSLA Dividends
Tesla Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 17 and April 22.