Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 14.16 million Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $130.46 changed hands at -$2.65 or -1.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $676.62B. TSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.61% off its 52-week high of $135.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $81.21, which suggests the last value was 37.75% up since then. When we look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Instantly TSM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 135.17 subtracted -1.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.44%, with the 5-day performance at 9.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) is 28.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.