Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.03 or -13.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.47M. SNPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1005.88% off its 52-week high of $1.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17. When we look at Synaptogenix Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Instantly SNPX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2050 subtracted -13.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.48%, with the 5-day performance at -17.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) is -35.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.