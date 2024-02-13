Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 6.41% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $8.97 changed hands at $0.54 or 6.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $151.95M. SURG’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.11% off its 52-week high of $8.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.88, which suggests the last value was 56.74% up since then. When we look at Surgepays Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28.

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information

Instantly SURG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.20 added 6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.07%, with the 5-day performance at 12.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) is 22.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.