Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 6.41% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $8.97 changed hands at $0.54 or 6.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $151.95M. SURG’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.11% off its 52-week high of $8.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.88, which suggests the last value was 56.74% up since then. When we look at Surgepays Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28.
Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information
Instantly SURG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.20 added 6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.07%, with the 5-day performance at 12.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) is 22.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.
Surgepays Inc (SURG) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Surgepays Inc will rise 64.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.52 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Surgepays Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $34.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.23 million and $36.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.39%. The 2024 estimates are for Surgepays Inc earnings to increase by 3293.33%.
SURG Dividends
Surgepays Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.
Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.01% of Surgepays Inc shares while 10.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.58%. There are 10.94% institutions holding the Surgepays Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 2.79% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million SURG shares worth $4.24 million.
Praetorian Pr LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.66% or 0.45 million shares worth $4.04 million as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $3.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.99 million.