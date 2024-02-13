Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 15.0 million Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.07 changed hands at -$0.12 or -64.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.90M. SBFM’s current price is a discount, trading about -1900.0% off its 52-week high of $1.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was -157.14% down since then. When we look at Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.58.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -73.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2579 subtracted -64.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.08%, with the 5-day performance at -73.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is -73.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.