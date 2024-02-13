StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 1.93 million StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.19 changed hands at -$0.36 or -2.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.16B. STNE’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.21% off its 52-week high of $19.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.09, which suggests the last value was 52.94% up since then. When we look at StoneCo Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Instantly STNE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.46 subtracted -2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.63%, with the 5-day performance at -4.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) is 0.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.46 days.