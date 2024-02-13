Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of iQIYI Inc ADR

In the last trading session, 5.25 million iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $3.49 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. IQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.94% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.06, which suggests the last value was 12.32% up since then. When we look at iQIYI Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.59.

Instantly IQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.63 added 2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.48%, with the 5-day performance at 10.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is -22.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iQIYI Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.14% over the past 6 months, a 2,150.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iQIYI Inc ADR will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that iQIYI Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for iQIYI Inc ADR earnings to increase by 95.59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.49% per year.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of iQIYI Inc ADR shares while 59.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.86%. There are 59.86% institutions holding the iQIYI Inc ADR stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 3.24% of the shares, roughly 28.21 million IQ shares worth $98.46 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 26.26 million shares worth $91.66 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 17.48 million shares estimated at $60.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 6.06 million shares worth around $21.16 million.