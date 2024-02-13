Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Bowlero Corp

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $14.86 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.22B. BOWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.43% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.85, which suggests the last value was 40.44% up since then. When we look at Bowlero Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Instantly BOWL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.47 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.94%, with the 5-day performance at 10.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) is 22.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.09 days.