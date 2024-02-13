Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Bowlero Corp

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $14.86 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.22B. BOWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.43% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.85, which suggests the last value was 40.44% up since then. When we look at Bowlero Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18.
Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information
Instantly BOWL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.47 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.94%, with the 5-day performance at 10.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) is 22.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.09 days.
Bowlero Corp (BOWL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Bowlero Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.58% over the past 6 months, a 60.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bowlero Corp will rise 222.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -98.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $344.12 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Bowlero Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $278.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $315.73 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.00%.
The 2024 estimates are for Bowlero Corp earnings to decrease by -119.17%.
BOWL Dividends
Bowlero Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 05.
Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of Bowlero Corp shares while 121.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 133.50%. There are 121.24% institutions holding the Bowlero Corp stock share, with Atairos Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 62.83% of the shares, roughly 63.43 million BOWL shares worth $738.28 million.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 6.3 million shares worth $73.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio. With 3.37 million shares estimated at $38.63 million under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $21.58 million.